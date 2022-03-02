EOS® Shea Better Lavender Hand Cream Perspective: front
EOS® Shea Better Lavender Hand Cream

2.5 fl ozUPC: 0084004470029
Product Details

Lavender is soft & soothing, with notes of clean lavender, warm sandalwood and velvety amber. Our Shea Better Hand Cream is all around awesome. Delivering 24-hour hydration, it brings together the super powers of lightweight shea oil and ultra-rich shea butter for both immediate moisture and lasting protection.

  • Instantly moisturizing
  • Lasting protection Shea butter
  • Quickly adsorbs for 24 hour hydration that lasts through hand washing

Shipping & Return Information