Get your softest, smoothest (and closest) shave ever. Our rich, non-foaming shave cream contains instantly moisturizing shea oil + lasting protection shea butter for incredible 24-hr hydration and lasting skin comfort, even for your bikini line. Soothing Aloe conditions + calms for the silky smooth shave your skin deserves. Say hello to: smooth, comfort, wet + dry, protection. Say goodbye to: nicks, cuts, irritation, razor burn. Directions: apply a thin layer to skin, distribute evenly. Shave, touch, smile.