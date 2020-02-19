EPIC™ Bison Uncured Bacon + Cranberry Bars Protein Bars Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
EPIC™ Bison Uncured Bacon + Cranberry Bars Protein Bars Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
EPIC™ Bison Uncured Bacon + Cranberry Bars Protein Bars Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

EPIC™ Bison Uncured Bacon + Cranberry Bars Protein Bars

4 ct / 1.3 ozUPC: 0073215312538
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 10

Product Details

The Bison Bacon Cranberry Bar delivers a substantial serving of two favorite meats—100% grass-fed bison brilliantly combined with uncured bacon! Tender bison, savory bacon, and tart cranberries combine to create an EPIC™-tasting bar that allows you to eat how you live—wild and free.

  • Made with 100% Grass-Fed Bison
  • 7g of Protein per bar
  • Gluten Free and Paleo friendly
  • No artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bar (37 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g12.31%
Saturated Fat3.5g17.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol25mg8.33%
Sodium310mg12.92%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.67%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar6g
Protein7g
Calcium78mg7.8%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Bison, Uncured Bacon - No Nitrates or Nitrites Added† (Pork, Water, Sea Salt, Brown Sugar, Vinegar, Celery Powder), Dried Cranberries (Apple Juice Concentrate, Cranberries), Encapsulated Lactic Acid**, Cultured Celery Powder, Sea Salt.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More