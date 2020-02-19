EPIC™ Bison Uncured Bacon + Cranberry Bars Protein Bars
Product Details
The Bison Bacon Cranberry Bar delivers a substantial serving of two favorite meats—100% grass-fed bison brilliantly combined with uncured bacon! Tender bison, savory bacon, and tart cranberries combine to create an EPIC™-tasting bar that allows you to eat how you live—wild and free.
- Made with 100% Grass-Fed Bison
- 7g of Protein per bar
- Gluten Free and Paleo friendly
- No artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Bison, Uncured Bacon - No Nitrates or Nitrites Added† (Pork, Water, Sea Salt, Brown Sugar, Vinegar, Celery Powder), Dried Cranberries (Apple Juice Concentrate, Cranberries), Encapsulated Lactic Acid**, Cultured Celery Powder, Sea Salt.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More