Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1bar (37 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 130

% Daily value*

Total Fat 8g 12.31% Saturated Fat 3.5g 17.5% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 25mg 8.33%

Sodium 310mg 12.92%

Total Carbohydrate 8g 2.67% Dietary Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 6g

Protein 7g

Calcium 78mg 7.8%

Iron 0.72mg 4%

Vitamin A 0mcg 0%

Vitamin C 0mg 0%