Epic Dental - Xylitol Gum - Cinnamon - 50 Count
1UPC: 0089841400153
Epic Xylitol Gum, Cinnamon Is A Naturally Based Gum Specially Designed To Promote Overall Oral Health. Made With Naturally Derived Ingredients, This Gum Is Free Of Unnatural And Unnecessary Additives. This Product Is Gluten-Free And Sugar Free. Each Container Of Epic Xylitol Gum, Cinnamon Contains 50 Pieces.
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories2.4
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1.06g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Xylitol , Gum Base , Natural Flavors , Artificial Flavors , Soy Lecithin , Gum Arabic , Titanium Dioxide , Carnauba Wax .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More