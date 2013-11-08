Epic Dental Xylitol Peppermint Gum Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Epic Dental Xylitol Peppermint Gum

12 ctUPC: 0089841400138
Purchase Options

Product Details

Unlike a toothbrush, Epic Gum disrupts tooth eating acid attacks as they are happening. Less acid means fewer cavities.

  • Better Than a Toothbrush
  • Sugar-Free Peppermint-Xylitol Gum
  • Your All Natural Defense Against Tooth-Eating Acid
  • Gluten Free
  • Non-GMO
  • Sugar and Aspartame Free
  • Vegan

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories2.4
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1.06g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Xylitol , Gum Base , Natural Flavors , Soy Lecithin , Gum Arabic , Titanium Dioxide , Carnuba Wax

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More