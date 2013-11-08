Hover to Zoom
Epic Dental Xylitol Peppermint Gum
12 ctUPC: 0089841400138
Product Details
Unlike a toothbrush, Epic Gum disrupts tooth eating acid attacks as they are happening. Less acid means fewer cavities.
- Better Than a Toothbrush
- Sugar-Free Peppermint-Xylitol Gum
- Your All Natural Defense Against Tooth-Eating Acid
- Gluten Free
- Non-GMO
- Sugar and Aspartame Free
- Vegan
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories2.4
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1.06g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Xylitol , Gum Base , Natural Flavors , Soy Lecithin , Gum Arabic , Titanium Dioxide , Carnuba Wax
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
