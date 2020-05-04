Epic Dental Xylitol Sweetened Gum Fresh Fruit Perspective: front
Epic Dental Xylitol Sweetened Gum Fresh Fruit

50 PiecesUPC: 0089841400151
The Cavity-Frightening, Naturally-Sweetened, Great-Tasting, Sugar Free, Xylitol-Powered, Kid-Safe, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free. Lots-of-Hyphens kind of gum.

Why yes! Yes you may reduce  your risk of tooth decay! Well-played! Simply use more xylitol gum.

One piece of Epic gum contains 1.06 grams of xylitol. That''s more than anybody. That means cavities DO NOT want to meet us in a dark alley, but with other gums they might be all, like, "ooooh, How cute."

Made in China

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories2.4
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1.06g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Xylitol , Gum Base , Natural Flavors , Artificial Flavors , Soy Lecithin , Gum Arabic , Titanium Dioxide , Carnauba Wax .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
