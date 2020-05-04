Epic Dental Xylitol Sweetened Gum Fresh Fruit
Product Details
The Cavity-Frightening, Naturally-Sweetened, Great-Tasting, Sugar Free, Xylitol-Powered, Kid-Safe, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free. Lots-of-Hyphens kind of gum.
Why yes! Yes you may reduce your risk of tooth decay! Well-played! Simply use more xylitol gum.
One piece of Epic gum contains 1.06 grams of xylitol. That''s more than anybody. That means cavities DO NOT want to meet us in a dark alley, but with other gums they might be all, like, "ooooh, How cute."
Made in China
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Xylitol , Gum Base , Natural Flavors , Artificial Flavors , Soy Lecithin , Gum Arabic , Titanium Dioxide , Carnauba Wax .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
