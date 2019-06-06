Epic Dental Xylitol Sweetened Mints Cinnamon
Product Details
The Cavity-Frightening, Naturally-Sweetened, Great-Tasting, Sugar Free, Xylitol-Powered, Kid-Safe, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free. Lots-of-Hyphens kind of mints.
Why yes! Yes you may reduce your risk of tooth decay! Well-played! Simply use more xylitol mints.
One serving of Epic mints contains 1 gram of xylitol. That''s more than anybody. That means cavities DO NOT want to meet us in a dark alley, but with other mints they might be all, like, "ooooh, How cute."
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Xylitol , Gum Acacia , Natural Flavors , Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
