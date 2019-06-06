Epic Dental Xylitol Sweetened Mints Cinnamon Perspective: front
Epic Dental Xylitol Sweetened Mints Cinnamon

180 PiecesUPC: 0089841400156
The Cavity-Frightening, Naturally-Sweetened, Great-Tasting, Sugar Free, Xylitol-Powered, Kid-Safe, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free. Lots-of-Hyphens kind of mints.

Why yes! Yes you may reduce  your risk of tooth decay! Well-played! Simply use more xylitol mints.

One serving of Epic mints contains 1 gram of xylitol. That''s more than anybody. That means cavities DO NOT want to meet us in a dark alley, but with other mints they might be all, like, "ooooh, How cute."

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories2
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Xylitol , Gum Acacia , Natural Flavors , Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
