- Lightweight - Designed For Everyday Use - Easy To Store - Dishwasher Safe - Knife Friendly - Heat Resistant - Slate Finish Lightweight Epicurean Kitchen Series Cutting Boards are designed for everyday use and effortless handling. Their thin profile and built-in utility hole make them easy to store. Available in multiple sizes, these versatile cutting boards are perfect for the busy kitchen. The Kitchen Series cutting boards are made using 1/4 inch material.