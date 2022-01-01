Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Epicurean 001080602 Kitchen Series Cutting Board 8 inch x 6 inch - Slate
1UPC: 0089903300018
Purchase Options
Product Details
- Lightweight - Designed For Everyday Use - Easy To Store - Dishwasher Safe - Knife Friendly - Heat Resistant - Slate Finish Lightweight Epicurean Kitchen Series Cutting Boards are designed for everyday use and effortless handling. Their thin profile and built-in utility hole make them easy to store. Available in multiple sizes, these versatile cutting boards are perfect for the busy kitchen. The Kitchen Series cutting boards are made using 1/4 inch material.