This Ergo Chef CRIMSON 7″ Santoku knife features our patented ergonomic design for proven comfort, less strain and efficient cutting. This premier Crimson 7 inch Santoku knife handle is custom crafted from G10 fiberglass composite material for superior durability that surpasses all other plastic composite knife handles. The Ergo Chef Crimson Santoku blade is designed from premium X50 German made Carbon Stainless steel that is crafted with a precision ground 18 degree edge for unmatched slicing in a class of it own. Slice your veggies and fruit with ease and confidence.