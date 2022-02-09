The South American Gaucho is a man with a tall reputation, just like this award-winning wine. The Reserve Malbec comes from the Andes mountain range in Mendoza, Argentina. It offers flavors of black cherry and blueberry with balanced notes of raspberry and modest toast aromas. Just like the Andes, it is layered and complex. Elevate your sipping experience by pairing this Malbec with a grilled rack of lamb or steak with a pepper and rosemary spice rub.