Eucerin Advanced Repair Cream
Eucerin Advanced Repair Cream

16 ozUPC: 0007214002049
Product Details

Advanced Repair Cream offers an advanced moisturizing formula that helps very dry, itchy, rough, flaky skin maintain its moisture balance. Ceramide-3 enriched to strengthen the skin's protective barrier. Natural Moisturizing Factors enriched; a combination of moisturizing ingredients naturally found in the skin that intensively hydrate and help prevent dryness from recurring

  • Non-Greasy
  • Fast Absorbing
  • Dermatological Skincare
  • Delivers Long Lasting Hydration
  • Fragrance, Dye and Paraben Free
  • Dermatologist Recommended Brand