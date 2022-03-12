Hover to Zoom
Eucerin Advanced Repair Cream
16 ozUPC: 0007214002049
Product Details
Advanced Repair Cream offers an advanced moisturizing formula that helps very dry, itchy, rough, flaky skin maintain its moisture balance. Ceramide-3 enriched to strengthen the skin's protective barrier. Natural Moisturizing Factors enriched; a combination of moisturizing ingredients naturally found in the skin that intensively hydrate and help prevent dryness from recurring
- Non-Greasy
- Fast Absorbing
- Dermatological Skincare
- Delivers Long Lasting Hydration
- Fragrance, Dye and Paraben Free
- Dermatologist Recommended Brand