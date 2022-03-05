Hover to Zoom
Eucerin Advanced Repair Hand Cream 2.7 oz
2.7 ozUPC: 0007214063382
Located in AISLE 18
Product Details
Advanced Repair Hand Creme offers a formula that moisturizes and repairs very dry, itchy, rough, flaky skin. Natural Moisturizing Factors enriched; a combination of moisturizing ingredients naturally found in the skin that intensively hydrate and help prevent dryness from recurring. Noticeably smoother hands after just one use. Non-greasy, fast-absorbing.
- Noticeably Smoother Hands After Just One Use
- Non-Greasy, Fast-Absorbing
- Natural Moisturizing Factors Enriched
- Repairs Very Dry, Itchy, Rough, Flaky Skin
- Dermatological Skincare
- Dermatologist Recommended
- Fragrance, Dye and Paraben Free