Eucerin Advanced Repair Hand Cream

2.7 ozUPC: 0007214063382
Located in AISLE 18

Product Details

Advanced Repair Hand Creme offers a formula that moisturizes and repairs very dry, itchy, rough, flaky skin. Natural Moisturizing Factors enriched; a combination of moisturizing ingredients naturally found in the skin that intensively hydrate and help prevent dryness from recurring. Noticeably smoother hands after just one use. Non-greasy, fast-absorbing.

  • Noticeably Smoother Hands After Just One Use
  • Non-Greasy, Fast-Absorbing
  • Natural Moisturizing Factors Enriched
  • Repairs Very Dry, Itchy, Rough, Flaky Skin
  • Dermatological Skincare
  • Dermatologist Recommended
  • Fragrance, Dye and Paraben Free