Eucerin® Original Moisturizing Lotion
1 fl ozUPC: 0007214073763
Eucerin original healing soothing repair lotion is rich with emollients. Seals in moisture to heal & protect very dry, sensitive skin. Relieves dry skin associated with exzema, psoriasis and drying medications. Fragrance Free. Smooth over dry sensitive skin every day or as directed by a physician.
- Relieves dry skin associated with eczema, psoriasis, or drying medications
- Free of fragrances and dyes
- Won't clog pores