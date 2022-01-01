Eucerin® Original Moisturizing Lotion Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Eucerin® Original Moisturizing Lotion Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Eucerin® Original Moisturizing Lotion Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Eucerin® Original Moisturizing Lotion Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Eucerin® Original Moisturizing Lotion Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Eucerin® Original Moisturizing Lotion Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Eucerin® Original Moisturizing Lotion

1 fl ozUPC: 0007214073763
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

Eucerin original healing soothing repair lotion is rich with emollients. Seals in moisture to heal & protect very dry, sensitive skin. Relieves dry skin associated with exzema, psoriasis and drying medications. Fragrance Free. Smooth over dry sensitive skin every day or as directed by a physician.

  • Relieves dry skin associated with eczema, psoriasis, or drying medications
  • Free of fragrances and dyes
  • Won't clog pores

Shipping & Return Information