Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Eucerin Skin Calming Body Wash
8.4 fl ozUPC: 0007214063605
Purchase Options
Product Details
Relieving dry, itchy skin begins in the shower with a body wash that does more than cleanse by helping to improve the condition of your skin. This unique body was combines soap-free cleansing with omega oils and other natural lipids to deeply nourish and soothe sensitive skin.
- Gently cleanses and may relieve dry, itchy skin.
- Omega oils and other natural lipids soothe and moisturize skin
- Mild lather rinses clean without leaving any residue
- Dermatologist recommended
- Fragrance free, formulated for sensitive skin
- Dermatologist Recommended
- Sensitive Skin Experts
- Natural Omega Oils
- Enriched formula, cleanses and soothes dry, itchy skin
- Fragrance Free