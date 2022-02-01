Hover to Zoom
Eureka EU-840222 Marvel Super Hero Adventure 2 Sided Decor Kits
Eureka TwoSided Deco Kits feature multiple pieces that are printed with the same design on both sides. Great for decorating windows bulletin boards or to create a memorable mobile.It is approximately 212" to 9" tall in size. All pieces remove easily from the sheet and are designed with prepunched holes to allow for hanging.Features. Marvel Super Hero Adventure 2 Sided Decor Kits. Full color illustrations printed on heavy weight card stock. Easy to punch out design. Reusable. Coordinates with the Marvel Super Hero Adventure collection