Eureka TwoSided Deco Kits feature multiple pieces that are printed with the same design on both sides. Great for decorating windows bulletin boards or to create a memorable mobile.It is approximately 212" to 9" tall in size. All pieces remove easily from the sheet and are designed with prepunched holes to allow for hanging.

. Marvel Super Hero Adventure 2 Sided Decor Kits. Full color illustrations printed on heavy weight card stock. Easy to punch out design. Reusable. Coordinates with the Marvel Super Hero Adventure collection