Every Man Jack Sandalwood Aluminum Free Deodorant Stick
3 ozUPC: 0087863900023
Located in AISLE 18
Product Details
Get long lasting odor protection with this 99% naturally derived deodorant. Cotton extract and witch hazel absorb wetness. Lichen extract—a natural antibacterial agent—helps control odor-causing bacteria. Essential oils of sandalwood leave you feeling fresh and clean.
- No parabens, phthalates,animal testing or dyes
- Cruelty free and vegan
- Gluten and aluminum free