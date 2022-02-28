Every Man Jack Sandalwood Aluminum Free Deodorant Stick Perspective: front
Every Man Jack Sandalwood Aluminum Free Deodorant Stick Perspective: back
Every Man Jack Sandalwood Aluminum Free Deodorant Stick

3 ozUPC: 0087863900023
Located in AISLE 18

Product Details

Get long lasting odor protection with this 99% naturally derived deodorant. Cotton extract and witch hazel absorb wetness. Lichen extract—a natural antibacterial agent—helps control odor-causing bacteria. Essential oils of sandalwood leave you feeling fresh and clean.

  • No parabens, phthalates,animal testing or dyes
  • Cruelty free and vegan
  • Gluten and aluminum free