Everyday Living® 9.5-Watt(65-Watt) BR30 LED Light Bulbs Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Everyday Living® 9.5-Watt(65-Watt) BR30 LED Light Bulbs Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Everyday Living® 9.5-Watt(65-Watt) BR30 LED Light Bulbs Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Everyday Living® 9.5-Watt(65-Watt) BR30 LED Light Bulbs

2 pkUPC: 0004122666113
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 20

Product Details

  • Dimmable
  • Daylight Color Temperature
  • 700 Lumens