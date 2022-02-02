Hover to Zoom
Everyday Living Mesh Table Top Ironing Board and Cover - Silver
1 ctUPC: 0004122644514
Purchase Options
Product Details
This Everyday Living Table Top Ironing Board allows ironing in a confined space. The cover and solid metal support are silver in color.
- Steel mesh table top ironing board is great for steam irons
- Slide-out wire shelf holds hot iron during pressing
- 100% cotton cover and thick 5mm fiber pad provides a resilient, matte-free ironing surface
- Over-the-door hook provides quick out-of-the-way storage
Dimensions: 8.5 Inch x 12 Inch x 30 Inch