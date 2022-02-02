This Everyday Living Table Top Ironing Board allows ironing in a confined space. The cover and solid metal support are silver in color.

Steel mesh table top ironing board is great for steam irons

Slide-out wire shelf holds hot iron during pressing

100% cotton cover and thick 5mm fiber pad provides a resilient, matte-free ironing surface

Over-the-door hook provides quick out-of-the-way storage

Dimensions: 8.5 Inch x 12 Inch x 30 Inch