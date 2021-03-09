Hover to Zoom
Everyday Living® Mildew-Resistant Shower Curtain Liner - Frosty
70 x 71 inUPC: 0004122657545
Product Details
This shower curtain liner is odorless and can be used alone or paired with your favorite decorative fabric shower curtain. It is specially treated with an agent to resist mildew and has a weighted magnetic hem to help keep your shower fully enclosed. The rust-resistant metal grommets also add an upscale, modern look that will protect the shower curtain from tearing around the rings.
- Chloride-free and odorless
- Resists mildew for easier cleaning
- Rust-resistant grommets
Model: 71155
Materials: 100% EVA
Cleaning Method: Wipe clean with a damp cloth.