This shower curtain liner is odorless and can be used alone or paired with your favorite decorative fabric shower curtain. It is specially treated with an agent to resist mildew and has a weighted magnetic hem to help keep your shower fully enclosed. The rust-resistant metal grommets also add an upscale, modern look that will protect the shower curtain from tearing around the rings.

Chloride-free and odorless

Resists mildew for easier cleaning

Rust-resistant grommets

Model: 71155

Materials: 100% EVA

Cleaning Method: Wipe clean with a damp cloth.