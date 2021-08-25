Everyday Living Tabletop Board Replacement Cover and Pad is cut to fit TABLE TOP boards that are 30-32 inches long and 12 inches wide. This 100% cotton cover and 4mm fiber pad, with its one-piece solid construction and resilient, matte-free surface, make ironing smoother and easier. The tailored design and bungee cord binding ensures a tight fit, so your cover stays secure. Its classic blue silicone coated finish helps your cover remain stain and scorch resistant, so you can iron worry-free, confident that your board and clothes will last, keeping you and your board looking good!

4mm fiber pad and 100% cotton cover for a Table Top Ironing Board

Replacement ONE PIECE cover and pad for table top ironing boards

Tailored design and bungee cord binding secures fit

Silicone coated for stain resistance and durability