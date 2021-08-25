Everyday Living Standard April Stripe Cover and Pad is an simple cover with a blue, yellow, and green stripes on a white background. It is made of durable 100% cotton. It has one-piece construction, meaning the cover, pad, and attached pocket are sewn together to create a better fit and alignment that lasts. It measures 18 inches wide by 58.5 inches long and fits standard ironing boards that are 13-15 inches wide x 53-54 inches long. The thick 6mm foam pad provides enhanced comfort and efficiency. Tailored side edging fits the cover and pad to the board and keeps installation simple. A bungee cord binding along the edge increases the security of the fit and anchors the cover and pad more snuggly. The tailored nose and fit ensures that every cover aligns correctly — and stays that way.

Tailored nose and bungee cord binding enhance fit and makes installation easy

18 inches wide x 58.5 inches long; fits standard 13-15 inch x 53-54 inch ironing board surfaces

Attached storage pocket can be left out or tucked under

NANOMAX stain and scorch coating repels water and dirt, resists fade, and is eco-friendly

Thick 6mm foam pad and 100% cotton cover for smooth ironing surface