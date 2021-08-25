Everyday Living Ultra cover and pad is made of durable 100% cotton. Its one-piece construction helps assure proper alignment and a smoother ironing experience for both the expert and the novice. With an ultra thick 6 millimeter fiber pad, the series provides enhanced comfort and efficiency for standard ironing boards. Tailored side edging fits the cover and pad to the board and keeps installation simple. A bungee cord binding along the edge increases the security of the fit and anchors the cover and pad more snuggly. The tailored fit ensures that every cover aligns correctly — and stays that way. The exclusive tailored nose provides a snug, tight fit that keeps you ironing securely time after time. Monthly, maybe. Weekly, perhaps? Daily? This cover is 18 inches wide and 58.5 inches long and fits standard boards that are 13-15 inches wide and 53-54 inches long.

Form fitting, tailored nose, and bungee cord binding for easy installation and a snug fit

NANOMAX technology: Ultra covers are stain and scorch resistant, repel water and dirt, fade resistant, and eco-friendly

Hook and loop closure straps ensure cover and pad stays in place

With storage pocket