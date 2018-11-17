Pearl Finishing Dust sets and finishes your look with just a hint of shimmer, minimizing dullness, blocking excess oil, and giving your face a healthy glow. It is the sheerest of the finishing dust family, and great on all complexions. Purely and pearl-y lovely!

WE BELIEVE

We believe in using kind ingredients in our cosmetics. Only pure, luxurious are sourced, for a beautiful you and a beautiful, healthy world. Our cosmetics are created withOUT: Petro chemicals, lake dyes, bismuth oxychloride, synthetic fragrances, SLS, mineral oil, and paraffin wax.