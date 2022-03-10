Hover to Zoom
Everyday Minerals Semi Matte Beige Base
1 ctUPC: 0070060077150
Product Details
This fairly light Beige Semi-Matte Base provides even coverage to those with a combination of lighter olive or freckled complexions and neutral undertones.
The semi-matte bases are as soft as silk! Theses bases have a satin finish and provide full coverage, while giving skin just a slight seductive sheen.
To help you find your perfect match, the base shades are organized based on undertones:
-Neutral (N)
-Golden (W)
-Rosy (C)
They are also ordered from lightest to darkest:
-Fair (0)
-Ivory (1)
-Light (2)
-Beige (3)
-Medium (4)
-Tan (5)
-Almond (6)
-Bronze (7)