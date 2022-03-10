This fairly light Beige Semi-Matte Base provides even coverage to those with a combination of lighter olive or freckled complexions and neutral undertones.

The semi-matte bases are as soft as silk! Theses bases have a satin finish and provide full coverage, while giving skin just a slight seductive sheen.

To help you find your perfect match, the base shades are organized based on undertones:

-Neutral (N)

-Golden (W)

-Rosy (C)

They are also ordered from lightest to darkest:

-Fair (0)

-Ivory (1)

-Light (2)

-Beige (3)

-Medium (4)

-Tan (5)

-Almond (6)

-Bronze (7)