Yellow Primer tones down redness in the skin, and does an amazing job at covering dark circles. it''s very versatile, this Primer can be used on dark AND light skin complexions.

OUR PRIMERS

Primer is the first step to a truly great makeup look! When applied first, all the rest of your makeup seems to glide on more easily for an even complexion. Primers blur lines, conceal blemishes, and assist in keeping makeup where you put it. Makeup gurus usually opt for primer. It can make your skin appearance more soft, glowing, and healthy with the powerful goodness of bamboo, elderberry, and Dead Sea salt.

- BAMBOO EXTRACT. Balancing to the skin, bamboo is naturally rich in silica, which controls shine and maintains a silky matte finish.

- ELDERBERRY EXTRACT. An amazing superfruit, the elderberry supplies vital antioxidants, making your skin fresh and glowing.

- DEAD SEA SALT. Used in luxury spas since ancient times, these rich salts contain minerals, more than 20 of them! Luxurious treatment for your skin every day!

WE BELIEVE

We believe in using kind ingredients in our cosmetics. Only pure, luxurious are sourced, for a beautiful you and a beautiful, healthy world. Our cosmetics are created withOUT: Petro chemicals, lake dyes, bismuth oxychloride, synthetic fragrances, SLS, mineral oil, and paraffin wax.