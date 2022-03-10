Hover to Zoom
Evlution Nutrition BCAA5000™ Blue Raz
8.47 ozUPC: 0071005186437
Product Details
BCAA5000™ When Combined with Proper Exercise is Designed to Support:
- Lean Muscle Building
- Muscle Repair
- Boost Recovery
- Protein Synthesis
- Endurance
- Strength
- 30 servings
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Sodium80mg3%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
L-Leucine , L-Valine , L-Isoleucine , Other Ingredients : Malic Acid , Citric Acid , Natural And Artificial Flavor , Trisodium Citrate , Silica , Sucralose , Acesulfame Potassium , Blue 1 .
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible