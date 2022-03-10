Evlution Nutrition BCAA5000™ Blue Raz Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Evlution Nutrition BCAA5000™ Blue Raz Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Evlution Nutrition BCAA5000™ Blue Raz Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Evlution Nutrition BCAA5000™ Blue Raz

8.47 ozUPC: 0071005186437
Purchase Options

Product Details

BCAA5000™ When Combined with Proper Exercise is Designed to Support:

  • Lean Muscle Building
  • Muscle Repair
  • Boost Recovery
  • Protein Synthesis
  • Endurance
  • Strength
  • 30 servings

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Sodium80mg3%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
L-Leucine , L-Valine , L-Isoleucine , Other Ingredients : Malic Acid , Citric Acid , Natural And Artificial Flavor , Trisodium Citrate , Silica , Sucralose , Acesulfame Potassium , Blue 1 .

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More