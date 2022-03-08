Ingredients

Green Tea Powder [ Leaf ] , Hesperidin Complex [ Fruit ] , Deodorized Garlic Powder [ Bulb ] , Grape Extract [ Standardized To 95% Polyphenol ] [ Seed ] , Fruit Blend ( Orange Powder [ Fruit ] , Pineapple Powder [ Fruit ] , Apple Powder [ Fruit ] , Grape Powder [ Fruit ] , Blueberry Powder [ Fruit ] , Cranberry Powder [ Fruit ] , Papaya Powder [ Fruit ] , Elderberry Powder [ Fruit ] , Bilberry Powder [ Fruit ] , Black Currant Powder [ Fruit ] , Kiwi Powder [ Fruit ] ) and Vegetable Blend ( Wild Yam Powder [ Root ] , Carrot Powder [ Root ] , Spinach Powder [ Leaf ] , Cauliflower Powder [ Head ] , Kale Powder [ Leaf ] , Brussels Sprouts Powder [ Edible Head ] , Broccoli Powder [ Head ] ) , Enzyme Blend : Papain , Bromelain , Alpha amylase , Lipase , Alpha-Lipoic Acid , Paba ( Para-aminobenzoic Acid ) , Inositol , Boron ( as , Citrate ) , Lycopene , Lutein , Vanadium ( as , Vanadyl Sulfate ) Zeaxanthin , Bioperine , Other Ingredients : Microcrystalline Cellulose , Dicalcium Phosphate , Sodium Starch Glycolate , Vegetable Stearates , Silicon Dioxide , Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose , PEG .

Allergen Info

Contains Carrots and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

