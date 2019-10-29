evol. Ginger Soy Udon Noodles
Product Details
Our Udon noodle is an authentic Japanese style wheat noodle with a thick and chewy texture that is pure deliciousness!We care about where our ingredients come from and how they are produced—because every eating experience should feel good and be worth sharing
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Udon Noodles (Water, Enriched Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Potato Starch, Salt), Carrots, Sugar Snap Peas, Red Bell Peppers, Edamame, Tamari Sauce* (Water, Soybeans*, Salt, Vinegar*), Water, Cane Sugar, Canola Oil, Sake (Water, Rice, Salt), Ginger Puree, Chili Garlic Sauce (Salted Chili Peppers [Chili Peppers, Salt], Cane Sugar, Water, Rice Vinegar, Dehydrated Garlic, Salt, Corn Starch), Corn Starch, Cane Syrup, Fish Stock Base (Fish Stock Concentrate [Pollock, Salt], Onion & Leek Juice Concentrates, Spices, Onion Powder), Sesame Oil, Garlic, Rice Vinegar, Spices
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
