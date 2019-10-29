evol. Ginger Soy Udon Noodles Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
evol. Ginger Soy Udon Noodles Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
evol. Ginger Soy Udon Noodles Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

evol. Ginger Soy Udon Noodles

9 ozUPC: 0089162700211
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 27

Product Details

Our Udon noodle is an authentic Japanese style wheat noodle with a thick and chewy texture that is pure deliciousness!We care about where our ingredients come from and how they are produced—because every eating experience should feel good and be worth sharing

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bowl (255 g)
Amount per serving
Calories310
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium980mg42.61%
Total Carbohydrate51g18.55%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar12g
Protein10g
Calcium60mg4%
Iron3.1mg15%
Potassium210mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Udon Noodles (Water, Enriched Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Potato Starch, Salt), Carrots, Sugar Snap Peas, Red Bell Peppers, Edamame, Tamari Sauce* (Water, Soybeans*, Salt, Vinegar*), Water, Cane Sugar, Canola Oil, Sake (Water, Rice, Salt), Ginger Puree, Chili Garlic Sauce (Salted Chili Peppers [Chili Peppers, Salt], Cane Sugar, Water, Rice Vinegar, Dehydrated Garlic, Salt, Corn Starch), Corn Starch, Cane Syrup, Fish Stock Base (Fish Stock Concentrate [Pollock, Salt], Onion & Leek Juice Concentrates, Spices, Onion Powder), Sesame Oil, Garlic, Rice Vinegar, Spices

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More