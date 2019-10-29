Ingredients

Udon Noodles (Water, Enriched Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Potato Starch, Salt), Carrots, Sugar Snap Peas, Red Bell Peppers, Edamame, Tamari Sauce* (Water, Soybeans*, Salt, Vinegar*), Water, Cane Sugar, Canola Oil, Sake (Water, Rice, Salt), Ginger Puree, Chili Garlic Sauce (Salted Chili Peppers [Chili Peppers, Salt], Cane Sugar, Water, Rice Vinegar, Dehydrated Garlic, Salt, Corn Starch), Corn Starch, Cane Syrup, Fish Stock Base (Fish Stock Concentrate [Pollock, Salt], Onion & Leek Juice Concentrates, Spices, Onion Powder), Sesame Oil, Garlic, Rice Vinegar, Spices

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More