Evol Lean & Fit Chicken Apple Sausage Egg & Smoke Gouda Burrito
Evol Lean & Fit Chicken Apple Sausage Egg & Smoke Gouda Burrito Perspective: left
Evol Lean & Fit Chicken Apple Sausage Egg & Smoke Gouda Burrito Perspective: right
Evol Lean & Fit Chicken Apple Sausage Egg & Smoke Gouda Burrito

5 ozUPC: 0089162700858
Product Details

If you're reading this right now, you're probably killing time, waiting for your Evol burrito to finish cooking. Your taste buds are about to be pleasantly surprised, and you can also feel great about every ingredient in here; where it comes from and how it is produced.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1burrito (142 g)
Amount per serving
Calories290
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g13.85%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol70mg23.33%
Sodium340mg14.17%
Total Carbohydrate42g14%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar2g
Protein13g
Calcium60mg6%
Iron1.8mg10%
Vitamin A200Number of International Units4%
Vitamin C3.6mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filling: Roasted Potatoes (Potatoes, Canola Oil, Salt, Spices), Cooked Chicken Sausage Crumbles With Apples (Chicken Meat, Dehydrated Apples, Water, Less Than 2% Rice Starch*, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Salt, Sugar, Spices, Vinegar), Cooked Eggs (Whole Eggs, Water, Corn Starch, Salt, Citric Acid, Spices), Tomatoes in Juice (Tomato Juice, Calcium Chloride, Citric Acid), Caramelized Onions, Smoked Gouda Cheese (Part-skim Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Liquid Smoked Flavor, Enzymes, Annatto [Color]), Onions, Corn Starch, Garlic, Jalapenos, Cilantro, Lime Juice from Concentrate (Water, Lime Juice Concentrate, Lime Oil), Salt, Spices.Tortilla: Whole Wheat Flour, Wheat Flour, Water, Canola Oil, Palm Oil, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Corn Starch, Monocalcium Phosphate), Salt, Guar Gum

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.