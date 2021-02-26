Evol Lean & Fit Chicken Apple Sausage Egg & Smoke Gouda Burrito
If you're reading this right now, you're probably killing time, waiting for your Evol burrito to finish cooking. Your taste buds are about to be pleasantly surprised, and you can also feel great about every ingredient in here; where it comes from and how it is produced.
Filling: Roasted Potatoes (Potatoes, Canola Oil, Salt, Spices), Cooked Chicken Sausage Crumbles With Apples (Chicken Meat, Dehydrated Apples, Water, Less Than 2% Rice Starch*, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Salt, Sugar, Spices, Vinegar), Cooked Eggs (Whole Eggs, Water, Corn Starch, Salt, Citric Acid, Spices), Tomatoes in Juice (Tomato Juice, Calcium Chloride, Citric Acid), Caramelized Onions, Smoked Gouda Cheese (Part-skim Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Liquid Smoked Flavor, Enzymes, Annatto [Color]), Onions, Corn Starch, Garlic, Jalapenos, Cilantro, Lime Juice from Concentrate (Water, Lime Juice Concentrate, Lime Oil), Salt, Spices.Tortilla: Whole Wheat Flour, Wheat Flour, Water, Canola Oil, Palm Oil, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Corn Starch, Monocalcium Phosphate), Salt, Guar Gum
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
