Ingredients

Filling: Roasted Potatoes (Potatoes, Canola Oil, Salt, Spices), Cooked Chicken Sausage Crumbles With Apples (Chicken Meat, Dehydrated Apples, Water, Less Than 2% Rice Starch*, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Salt, Sugar, Spices, Vinegar), Cooked Eggs (Whole Eggs, Water, Corn Starch, Salt, Citric Acid, Spices), Tomatoes in Juice (Tomato Juice, Calcium Chloride, Citric Acid), Caramelized Onions, Smoked Gouda Cheese (Part-skim Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Liquid Smoked Flavor, Enzymes, Annatto [Color]), Onions, Corn Starch, Garlic, Jalapenos, Cilantro, Lime Juice from Concentrate (Water, Lime Juice Concentrate, Lime Oil), Salt, Spices.Tortilla: Whole Wheat Flour, Wheat Flour, Water, Canola Oil, Palm Oil, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Corn Starch, Monocalcium Phosphate), Salt, Guar Gum

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible