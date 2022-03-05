Evol Lean & Fit Egg White & Spinach Burrito Perspective: front
Evol Lean & Fit Egg White & Spinach Burrito Perspective: left
Evol Lean & Fit Egg White & Spinach Burrito Perspective: right
Evol Lean & Fit Egg White & Spinach Burrito

5 ozUPC: 0089162700857
Product Details

If you're reading this right now, you're probably killing time, waiting for your Evol burrito to finish cooking. Your taste buds are about to be pleasantly surprised, and you can also feel great about every ingredient in here; where it comes from and how it is produced.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1burrito (142 g)
Amount per serving
Calories260
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g10.77%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium290mg12.08%
Total Carbohydrate40g13.33%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar1g
Protein10g
Calcium60mg6%
Iron1.4mg7.78%
Vitamin A750Number of International Units15%
Vitamin C4.8mg8%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filling: Cooked Egg Whites (Egg Whites, Corn Starch*, Salt, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid), Roasted Potatoes, (Potatoes, Canola Oil, Salt, Spices), Tomatoes in Juice (Tomatoes, Calcium Chloride, Citric Acid), Spinach, Tomatoes, Onions, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Corn Starch*, Garlic, Jalapenos, Cilantro, Lime Juice from Concentrate (Water, Lime Juice Concentrate, Lime Oil), Salt, Spices.Tortilla: Whole Wheat Flour, Wheat Flour, Water, Canola Oil*, Palm Oil, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Corn Starch, Monocalcium Phosphate), Salt, Guar Gum

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
