Ingredients

Filling: Cooked Egg Whites (Egg Whites, Corn Starch*, Salt, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid), Roasted Potatoes, (Potatoes, Canola Oil, Salt, Spices), Tomatoes in Juice (Tomatoes, Calcium Chloride, Citric Acid), Spinach, Tomatoes, Onions, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Corn Starch*, Garlic, Jalapenos, Cilantro, Lime Juice from Concentrate (Water, Lime Juice Concentrate, Lime Oil), Salt, Spices.Tortilla: Whole Wheat Flour, Wheat Flour, Water, Canola Oil*, Palm Oil, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Corn Starch, Monocalcium Phosphate), Salt, Guar Gum

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More