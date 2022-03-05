Evol Spicy Uncured Bacon & Egg Burrito Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Evol Spicy Uncured Bacon & Egg Burrito Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Evol Spicy Uncured Bacon & Egg Burrito Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Evol Spicy Uncured Bacon & Egg Burrito

5 ozUPC: 0089162700854
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 28

Product Details

Love what you eat. If you're reading this right now, you're probably killing time, waiting for your Evol burrito to finish cooking. Your taste buds are about to be pleasantly surprised, and you can also feel great about every ingredient in here; where it comes from and how it is produced. You choose wisely. Good job! Love, Evol.

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1burrito (142 g)
Amount per serving
Calories340
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g20%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol90mg30%
Sodium430mg17.92%
Total Carbohydrate44g14.67%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar1g
Protein12g
Calcium100mg10%
Iron1.8mg10%
Vitamin A300Number of International Units6%
Vitamin C4.8mg8%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filling: Cooked Scrambled Eggs (Whole Eggs, Water, Corn Starch, Salt, Citric Acid, Spices), Roasted Potatoes (Potatoes, Canola Oil, Salt, Spices), Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Tomatoes in Juice (Tomatoes, Tomato Juice, Calcium Chloride, Citric Acid), Uncured Bacon - No Nitrites or Nitrates Added Except For Those Naturally Occurring in Celery Powder and Sea Salt (Pork, Water, Sea Salt, Sugar, Celery Powder), Jalapenos, Onions, Corn Starch, Garlic, Cilantro, Lime Juice from Concentrate (Water, Lime Juice Concentrate, Lime Oil), Salt, Spices.Tortilla: Wheat Flour, Water, Canola Oil, Palm Oil, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Corn Starch, Monocalcium Phosphate), Salt, Guar Gum

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More