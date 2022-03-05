Ingredients

Filling: Cooked Scrambled Eggs (Whole Eggs, Water, Corn Starch, Salt, Citric Acid, Spices), Roasted Potatoes (Potatoes, Canola Oil, Salt, Spices), Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Tomatoes in Juice (Tomatoes, Tomato Juice, Calcium Chloride, Citric Acid), Uncured Bacon - No Nitrites or Nitrates Added Except For Those Naturally Occurring in Celery Powder and Sea Salt (Pork, Water, Sea Salt, Sugar, Celery Powder), Jalapenos, Onions, Corn Starch, Garlic, Cilantro, Lime Juice from Concentrate (Water, Lime Juice Concentrate, Lime Oil), Salt, Spices.Tortilla: Wheat Flour, Water, Canola Oil, Palm Oil, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Corn Starch, Monocalcium Phosphate), Salt, Guar Gum

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

