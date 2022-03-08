Evolve® Double Chocolate Plant-Based Protein Powder Perspective: front
Evolve® Double Chocolate Plant-Based Protein Powder
Evolve® Double Chocolate Plant-Based Protein Powder
Evolve® Double Chocolate Plant-Based Protein Powder
Evolve® Double Chocolate Plant-Based Protein Powder

32 ozUPC: 0066072600300
Purchase Options

Product Details

Good. Simple. Protein. Evolve® didn’t set out to be just another protein. Our goal was to be a good protein, in every way possible. Evolve® protein shakes are made with only 10-11 clean, simple, and non-GMO ingredients. They are free of dairy, soy, gluten, and artificial flavors. Our goal is to add delicious simplicity to a complicated world. Be more good with less, and thrive on a foundation that simple is better, delicious is best.

  • No Artificial Flavors or Sweeteners & No Added Colors
  • Good Source Of Zinc, Iron, And Calcium
  • Vegan

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
19.0 About servings per container
Serving size2 scoops (48 g) Per Serving
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium380mg16%
Total Carbohydrate21g8%
Dietary Fiber10g36%
Sugar4g
Protein20g31%
Calcium130mg10%
Iron2.7mg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
PEA PROTEIN ISOLATE, SOLUBLE CORN FIBER, CANE SUGAR, MALTODEXTRIN, COCOA (PROCESSED WITH ALKALI), GUM ARABIC, CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF NATURAL FLAVOR, MODIFIED TAPIOCA STARCH, SALT, HIGH OLEIC SUNFLOWER OIL, PURIFIED STEVIA LEAF EXTRACT, GUAR GUM, XANTHAN GUM.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More