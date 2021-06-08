Evolve® Plant-Based Ideal Vanilla Bean Protein Powder
Product Details
Good. Simple. Protein. EVOLVE didn't set out to be just another protein. Our goal was to be a good protein, in every way possible. EVOLVE protein shakes are made with only 10-11 clean, simple, and non-GMO ingredients. They are free of dairy, soy, gluten and artificial flavors. Our goal is to add delicious simplicity to a complicated world. Be more good with less, and thrive on a foundation that simple is better, delicious is best.
- Vanilla
- 2 US pound
- Vegan
- 20g Plant Protein Per Serving
- 10g Fiber Per Serving
- No Artificial Flavors Or Sweeteners & No Added Colors
- Good Source Of Zinc, Iron, And Calcium
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
PEA PROTEIN ISOLATE, SOLUBLE CORN FIBER, MALTODEXTRIN, CANE SUGAR, CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF GUM ARABIC, NATURAL FLAVOR, HIGH OLEIC SUNFLOWER OIL, SALT, PURIFIED STEVIA LEAF EXTRACT, GUAR GUM, XANTHAN GUM.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More