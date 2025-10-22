Ingredients

Folate ( Folic Acid ) , Zinc ( as : Oxide ) , Extenze Male Prohormone Blend : Micronized Dhea ( Dehydroepiandrosterone ) , Pregnenolone , Extenze Bio-enhancement Blend : Black Pepper ( Fruit ) , White Pepper ( Seed ) , Ginger ( Root ) , Extenze Sexual Response Enhancement Blend : Yohimbe Extract ( Bark ) , Tribulus Extract ( Fruit ) , Korean Ginseng Extract ( Root ) , Cnidium ( Seed ) , Eleuthero Extract ( Root ) , Xanthoparmelia Scabrosa ( Aerial Parts ) , Gamma-aminobutyric Acid , Deer [ Cervus Elaphus ] ( Antler Velvet ) , Horny Goat Weed ( Herb ) , Damiana ( Leaf ) , Muira Puama ( Bark ) , Pumpkin ( Seed ) , Stinging Nettle ( Root ) , Astragalus ( Root ) , Licorice Extract ( Root ) , L-Arginine Hydrochloride , He Shou Wu Extract ( Root ) , Hops Extract ( Flower ) , Boron ( as : chelate ) , Other Ingredients : Calcium Carbonate , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Croscarmellose Sodium , Silica , Film Coating ( Polyvinyl Alcohol , Polyethylene Glycol , Talc , Red 40 , Yellow 6 , Mica , Titanium Dioxide , Polysorbate 80 ) , Silicified Microcrystalline Cellulose , Dicalcium Phosphate , Magnesium Stearate , Stearic Acid .

Allergen Info

May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

