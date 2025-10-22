Extenze Plus Fast Acting Male Enhancement Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Extenze Plus Fast Acting Male Enhancement

4 ctUPC: 0089734300106
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 19

Product Details

  • Dietary Supplement
  • #1 Brand
  • Increases Pleasure & Performance
  • 5 Day Supply

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
5.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Folate ( Folic Acid ) , Zinc ( as : Oxide ) , Extenze Male Prohormone Blend : Micronized Dhea ( Dehydroepiandrosterone ) , Pregnenolone , Extenze Bio-enhancement Blend : Black Pepper ( Fruit ) , White Pepper ( Seed ) , Ginger ( Root ) , Extenze Sexual Response Enhancement Blend : Yohimbe Extract ( Bark ) , Tribulus Extract ( Fruit ) , Korean Ginseng Extract ( Root ) , Cnidium ( Seed ) , Eleuthero Extract ( Root ) , Xanthoparmelia Scabrosa ( Aerial Parts ) , Gamma-aminobutyric Acid , Deer [ Cervus Elaphus ] ( Antler Velvet ) , Horny Goat Weed ( Herb ) , Damiana ( Leaf ) , Muira Puama ( Bark ) , Pumpkin ( Seed ) , Stinging Nettle ( Root ) , Astragalus ( Root ) , Licorice Extract ( Root ) , L-Arginine Hydrochloride , He Shou Wu Extract ( Root ) , Hops Extract ( Flower ) , Boron ( as : chelate ) , Other Ingredients : Calcium Carbonate , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Croscarmellose Sodium , Silica , Film Coating ( Polyvinyl Alcohol , Polyethylene Glycol , Talc , Red 40 , Yellow 6 , Mica , Titanium Dioxide , Polysorbate 80 ) , Silicified Microcrystalline Cellulose , Dicalcium Phosphate , Magnesium Stearate , Stearic Acid .

Allergen Info
May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More