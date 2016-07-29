Ingredients

Made of: Sorbitol, Gum Base, Glycerol, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate; Less Than 2% of: Aspartame, Mannitol, Acesulfame K, Soy Lecithin, BHT (To Maintain Freshness), Color (Blue 1 Lake). Phenylketonurics: Contains Phenylalanine

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More