Extra Polar Ice Sugar Free Chewing Gum
15 ctUPC: 0002200000898
Located in FUEL CENTER
Product Details
Give Extra, get Extra. Extra knows that when you give a little more, you get more in return. That's why there are more ways to share a moment in every pack. So give a piece to friends, family, or someone new. It might seem like something little, but sometimes the little things last the longest. Extra sugar-free chewing gum: celebrating life's meaningful connections, one piece at a time.
- Contains one (1) 15 count pack of Extra Polar Ice Sugarfree Gum
- An avalanche of icy flavor in every piece
- Give Extra, get Extra, because sometimes the little things last the longest
- Sharing a piece of Extra gum helps you live life's little moments
- Sugar-free chewing gum that's perfect to share with friends, family, or someone new
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1stick (2.7 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.