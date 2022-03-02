Extra Polar Ice Sugar Free Chewing Gum Perspective: front
Extra Polar Ice Sugar Free Chewing Gum

35 ctUPC: 0002200001788
Give EXTRA, get EXTRA. EXTRA knows that when you give a little more, you get more in return. That's why there are more ways to share a moment in every pack. So give a piece to friends, family, or someone new. It might seem like something little, but sometimes the little things last the longest. EXTRA sugar-free chewing gum: celebrating life's meaningful connections, one piece at a time.

  • An avalanche of icy flavor in every piece.
  • Give EXTRA, get EXTRA, because sometimes the little things last the longest.
  • Sharing a piece of EXTRA gum helps you live life's little moments.
  • Sugar-free chewing gum that's perfect to share with friends, family, or someone new.

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1stick (2.7 gram)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.67%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Sorbitol, Gum Base, Glycerol, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Less Than 2% of: Aspartame, Mannitol, Soy Lecithin, Acesulfame K, BHT (To Maintain Freshness), Color (Blue 1 Lake)

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

