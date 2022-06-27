Extra® Polar Ice Sugar Free Chewing Gum
Product Details
Give Extra, get extra. Extra knows that when you give a little more, you get more in return. That's why there are more ways to share a moment in every pack. So give a piece to friends, family, or someone new. It might seem like something little, but sometimes the little things last the longest. Extra sugar-free chewing gum: celebrating life's meaningful connections, one piece at a time.
- Package includes 3 individual packs.
- An avalanche of icy flavor in every piece.
- Give Extra, get extra, because sometimes the little things last the longest.
- Sharing a piece of Extra gum helps you live life's little moments.
- Sugar-free chewing gum that’s perfect to share with friends, family, or someone new.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Made of: Sorbitol, Gum Base, Glycerol, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate; Less Than 2% of: Aspartame, Mannitol, Soy Lecithin, Acesulfame K, BHT (To Maintain Freshness), Color (Blue 1 Lake). Phenylketonurics: Contains Phenylalanine
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More