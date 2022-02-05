Extra® Polar Ice Sugar-Free Chewing Gum Perspective: front
Extra® Polar Ice Sugar-Free Chewing Gum Perspective: back
Extra® Polar Ice Sugar-Free Chewing Gum Perspective: left
Extra® Polar Ice Sugar-Free Chewing Gum Perspective: right
Extra® Polar Ice Sugar-Free Chewing Gum Perspective: top
Extra® Polar Ice Sugar-Free Chewing Gum Perspective: bottom
Extra® Polar Ice Sugar-Free Chewing Gum

8 pk / 15 ctUPC: 0002200011693
Give Extra, get extra. Extra knows that when you give a little more, you get more in return. That's why there are more ways to share a moment in every pack. So give a piece to friends, family, or someone new. It might seem like something little, but sometimes the little things last the longest. Extra sugar-free chewing gum: celebrating life's meaningful connections, one piece at a time.

  • Package includes 8 individual packs.
  • An avalanche of icy flavor in every piece.
  • Give Extra, get extra, because sometimes the little things last the longest.
  • Sharing a piece of Extra gum helps you live life's little moments.
  • Sugar-free chewing gum that’s perfect to share with friends, family, or someone new.

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1stick (2.7 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Made of: Sorbitol, Gum Base, Glycerol, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate; Less Than 2% of: Aspartame, Mannitol, Soy Lecithin, Acesulfame K, BHT (To Maintain Freshness), Color (Blue 1 Lake). Phenylketonurics

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More