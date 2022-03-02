Give Extra, get extra. Extra knows that when you give a little more, you get more in return. That's why there are more ways to share a moment in every pack. So give a piece to friends, family, or someone new. It might seem like something little, but sometimes the little things last the longest. Extra sugar-free chewing gum: celebrating life's meaningful connections, one piece at a time.

Package includes a 35-piece pack

Crisp, invigorating refreshment from head to toe

Give Extra, get extra, because sometimes the little things last the longest

Sharing a piece of Extra gum helps you live life's little moments

Sugar-free chewing gum that’s perfect to share with friends, family, or someone new