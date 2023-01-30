A pioneer of the modern American Wine Industry, Father Junipero Serra planted the first of California's vineyards. Named for a true trailblazer and visionary, FJ Serra is a wine of passion and virtue. This Chardonnay is abundant with aromas of exotic tropical fruit while flavors of tart lemon curd and creamy crème brûlée enlighten your palate. FJ Serra is a wine of fortitude, a perfect complement to any feast, but especially one that includes seafood.

1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine

Grapes produced in California

Pairs well with seafood

Flavors of tart lemon curd and crème brûlée