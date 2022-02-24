F1 2021, the official videogame of the 2021 FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP. Enjoy the stunning new features of F1 2021, including the thrilling story experience ‘Braking Point’, two-player Career, and ‘Real-Season Start’.

My Team mode - create a driver, choose a sponsor, an engine supplier, hire a teammate and compete

Expanded Driver Stats that now include ‘Focus’ and new Team-critical Department Events

Split-screen racing for two players

Casual race for more relaxed racing whilst new Expert options give experienced players even more control

Ten-year Career Mode, including updated Research and Development and Practice Programmes, new Quick Practice

Formula 2, the ultimate training ground for F1, includes short, medium, or full season options and 2020 and 2021 season content