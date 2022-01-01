Braking Point - the thrilling new story experience. New ways to play: Two-player Career and Real-Season Start. My Team mode - create a driver, choose a sponsor, an engine supplier, hire a teammate and compete. Expanded Driver Stats that now include ‘Focus’ and new Team-critical Department Events. Split-screen racing for two players. Casual race for more relaxed racing whilst new Expert options give experienced players even more control. Ten-year Career Mode, including updated Research and Development and Practice Programmes, new Quick Practice. Formula 2, the ultimate training ground for F1, includes short, medium, or full season options and 2020 and 2021 season content.

F1 2021, the official videogame of the 2021 FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP. Enjoy the stunning new features of F1 2021, including the thrilling story experience ‘Braking Point’, two-player Career, and ‘Real-Season Start’.