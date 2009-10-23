Hover to Zoom
Face Doctor Complexion Soap
3.35 ozUPC: 0069860883441
FaceDoctor Soap was formulated after 30 years of research to gently cleanse your complexion to maintain it as beautiful as a baby''s skin. It has been highly acclaimed worldwide, having received many gold and silver medals with honorable citations.
Achievement awards for its effectiveness:
- The 14th International Invention Award, Geneva
- The First International Patent and New Technology Golden Prize