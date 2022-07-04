Hover to Zoom
Fairbanks Port Dessert Wine
750 mLUPC: 0008500000532
Aisle 2
Fairbanks Port Dessert Wine is a balanced ruby Port with a superbly rich, full bodied character. Dark, fruity and sweet with hints of cherry, this red Port wine is delicious to sip at the end of a meal. Fresh in acidity with a long finish, this sweet red wine pairs well with cheese or chocolate. This Port wine from California doubles as a sweet cooking wine and is ideal for enhancing stews and sauces.
- One 750 mL bottle of Fairbanks Port Dessert Wine
- Dark, fruity and sweet with a hint of cherry
- Superbly rich, full bodied character
- After dinner wine that pairs well with cheese or chocolate
- Sweet wine from California is great for cooking
- Cooking port with a convenient screw top bottle
- Glass bottle that is 100% recyclable
- This wine bottle is made with a significant amount of recycled glass