Fairbanks Port Dessert Wine is a balanced ruby Port with a superbly rich, full bodied character. Dark, fruity and sweet with hints of cherry, this red Port wine is delicious to sip at the end of a meal. Fresh in acidity with a long finish, this sweet red wine pairs well with cheese or chocolate. This Port wine from California doubles as a sweet cooking wine and is ideal for enhancing stews and sauces.



One 750 mL bottle of Fairbanks Port Dessert Wine

Dark, fruity and sweet with a hint of cherry

Superbly rich, full bodied character

After dinner wine that pairs well with cheese or chocolate

Sweet wine from California is great for cooking

Cooking port with a convenient screw top bottle

Glass bottle that is 100% recyclable

This wine bottle is made with a significant amount of recycled glass