Familia No Sugar Added Swiss Muesli
32 OZUPC: 0007276201214
Product Details
- No Added Sugar
- Not a Low Calorie Food
- Mixed Cereals with Fruit and Nuts
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
16.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories220
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g4%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate37g13%
Dietary Fiber5g18%
Sugar7g
Protein6g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1.8mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Whole Grain Rolled Oats , Whole Grain Wheat Flakes , Fruit Flakes , Whole Grain Flour , Wheat , Rye , Barley , Date Pulp , Apples , Banana Puree , Raisins , Sunflower Oil , Millet Flakes , Roasted Hazelnuts , Wheat Germ , Roasted Almonds .
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More