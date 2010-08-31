Ingredients

Whole Grain Rolled Oats , Whole Grain Wheat Flakes , Fruit Flakes , Whole Grain Flour , Wheat , Rye , Barley , Date Pulp , Apples , Banana Puree , Raisins , Sunflower Oil , Millet Flakes , Roasted Hazelnuts , Wheat Germ , Roasted Almonds .

Allergen Info

May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More