FAMILIA SWISS MUESLI, ORIGINAL RECIPE IS A HEALTHY, NATURAL AND DELICIOUS BREAKFAST OPTION. MADE WITH NATURAL INGREDIENTS, THIS TRADITIONAL SWISS CEREAL IS FREE OF UNNATURAL AND UNNECESSARY ADDITIVES. THIS PRODUCT IS KOSHER AND NON-GMO. EACH BOX OF FAMILIA SWISS MUESLI, ORIGINAL RECIPE CONTAINS 12 OZ. OF CEREAL. THIS CEREAL IS A PRODUCT OF SWITZERLAND.