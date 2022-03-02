Famous Amos Bite Size Chocolate Chip Cookies
Product Details
With an irresistible homemade taste and a fun bite-size shape, Famous Amos Bite Size Chocolate Chip Cookies are made to enjoy by the handful. Baked with care and made with delicious ingredients like real semi-sweet chocolate, these small cookies are ideal for sweet dessert snacking any time of the day. Packaged in convenient, travel-ready pouches, it’s easier than ever to bring a batch of Famous Amos Bite Size Chocolate Chip Cookies wherever you go.
- Kosher
- 170 Calories
- 3 Grams of saturated fat
- 125 Milligrams of sodium
- 11 Grams of total sugars
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Vitamin B1 [Thiamin Mononitrate], Vitamin B2 [Riboflavin], Folic Acid), Semisweet Chocolate Chips (Chocolate, Sugar, Dextrose, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor), Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Soybean, Palm and/or Palm Kernel Oil With TBHQ For Freshness).Contains 2% or Less of Molasses, Salt, Eggs, Baking Soda, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Whey
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
