Ingredients

Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Vitamin B1 [Thiamin Mononitrate], Vitamin B2 [Riboflavin], Folic Acid), Semisweet Chocolate Chips (Chocolate, Sugar, Dextrose, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor), Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Soybean, Palm and/or Palm Kernel Oil With TBHQ For Freshness).Contains 2% or Less of Molasses, Salt, Eggs, Baking Soda, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Whey

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

