Famous Amos Bite Size Chocolate Chip Cookies

20 ct / 1.2 ozUPC: 0007667710079
With an irresistible homemade taste and a fun bite-size shape, Famous Amos Bite Size Chocolate Chip Cookies are made to enjoy by the handful. Baked with care and made with delicious ingredients like real semi-sweet chocolate, these small cookies are ideal for sweet dessert snacking any time of the day. Packaged in convenient, travel-ready pouches, it’s easier than ever to bring a batch of Famous Amos Bite Size Chocolate Chip Cookies wherever you go.

  • Kosher
  • 170 Calories
  • 3 Grams of saturated fat
  • 125 Milligrams of sodium
  • 11 Grams of total sugars

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pouch (34 g)
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium125mg5.43%
Total Carbohydrate23g8.36%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar11g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.4mg8%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Vitamin B1 [Thiamin Mononitrate], Vitamin B2 [Riboflavin], Folic Acid), Semisweet Chocolate Chips (Chocolate, Sugar, Dextrose, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor), Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Soybean, Palm and/or Palm Kernel Oil With TBHQ For Freshness).Contains 2% or Less of Molasses, Salt, Eggs, Baking Soda, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Whey

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

