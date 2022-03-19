Bring the flavors of the sea to your cat's dish with Purina Fancy Feast Flaked Tuna Feast wet cat food. Flaked bites of tuna make this gourmet cat food a true feast for your feline friend, and the tender texture tempts her to her dish at mealtime. Essential vitamins and minerals in every serving help to support her overall health and wellness, so she's ready to explore her world every day. Feel good about the foods you serve to your cat when you fill her dish with this canned wet cat food and show her just how much you care about her health and happiness.