Invite your cat to enjoy a gourmet dining experience by serving her Purina Fancy Feast Gravy Lovers Chicken Hearts & Liver Feast in Grilled Chicken Flavor Gravy adult wet cat food. The carefully selected ingredients combine to create a delicious recipe that cats truly love with the nutrition she needs for a healthy body condition. The extraordinary taste and generous amount of gravy will have your cat running to her dish as soon as she hears you open the can, and you can rest assured that you're giving her a meal that's packed with the vitamins she needs to stay healthy and happy. The chicken hearts and liver in this entree are cut into morsels small enough for your cat to manage easily, and the food's high-quality ingredients provide 100% complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats.